Chris Christie, campaigning for the presidency in 2024, takes on Stacey Abrams and declares Biden “dead.”

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, took a shot at President Joe Biden on Sunday, all while hinting at a presidential candidacy in 2024. Christie used the opportunity to criticize Georgia’s Stacey Abrams.

Christie was on the Sunday morning talk show circuit, and during one of his comments to Biden’s spending proposals that were delayed last week, he referred to him as “dead and buried.”

“It’s Joe Biden’s death in 2020. Christie declared on ABC’s This Week that 2020 Joe Biden was “now officially dead and buried” when he went to the Hill.

Christie kept ranting on Biden.

“The guy who ran against the progressives, against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, ran to be a unifier in this country, ran claiming he was going to impose compromise, that was the guy who ran against the progressives, against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. And he went up to Capitol Hill and surrendered to his party’s progressives, or liberals.

“And why should we be surprised?” says the narrator. He was powerless in the face of the Taliban. What makes us think he’ll stand up to AOC?” Christie was referring to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a progressive Democrat (D-N.Y.).

After a scheduled vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure was postponed, Democrats in Washington are regrouping. The delay is two-fold: progressives want a $3.5 trillion infrastructure addendum, which they refer to as “human infrastructure” in the reconciliation package.

Progressive Democrats have stated that they will vote against a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that does not include a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that includes far-left ideals such as free community college, lower child care costs, extended child tax credits, Medicare expansion, climate change, and other issues.

Christie, a former Trump ally and presidential contender, has recently spat with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, indicating a probable presidential race showdown in 2024.

Christie said Abrams isn’t receptive to “free markets” in a tweet on Sunday.

“The problem with the free market is that the free market needs to earn a profit, and there is no profit in doing the right thing,” says Stacy Abrams.

Is there someone who would be a better Governor for Georgia’s hardworking citizens than @BrianKempGA? No, I don’t believe so!

October 3, 2021 — Governor Chris Christie (@GovChristie)

“On free markets, Stacy Abrams:”

