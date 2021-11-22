Chris Christie, a former ally of Donald Trump, called Rudy Giuliani a “National Embarrassment.”

On Sunday, November 22, Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan tweeted to Donald Trump, “Stop golfing and concede.” The president’s “ridiculous challenges that are not founded on fact” must halt, according to Hogan. On CNBC, he remarked, “We’ve always had a peaceful change of power.”

“For months, the president has said that all mail-in voting will be horrible and that it will be a form of cheating. And, look, if there are any concerns or challenges, we must address them “On PBS’s Firing Line, Hogan stated.

Of course, Donald Trump responded with a tweet: “According to @BreitbartNews, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, an anti-Trump hero, was paid for faulty Coronavirus tests in South Korea. This (Republican In Name Only) isn’t going to cut it. Hogan is as awful as the shoddy exams he paid a lot of money for!” “”America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find testing in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland, if you had done your job,” Hogan responded. Stop golfing and accept your defeat.” Hogan had been a vocal and constant opponent of the Trump.

But what about Chris Christie? Former New Jersey governor and early Trump supporter? He called Trump’s lawyers a “national embarrassment” on ABC’s This Week, saying they were relying on baseless conspiracy theories rather than evidence of voter fraud. “Present the evidence of fraud if you have it,” he urged.

“I’ve been a supporter of the president’s for a long time. I voted twice for him. However, elections have ramifications, and we cannot continue to act as if nothing occurred here.” After that, Christie and presidential campaign counsel Rudy Giuliani had a heated phone conversation.

On that same Sunday, a number of other prominent Republicans urged on Trump to drop his legal objections, capitulate, and begin collaborating with the transition team. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who campaigned against Trump in 2020, and John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, both stressed the importance of more Republicans speaking out.

Representative Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that the voters in his district are divided.