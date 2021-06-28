Chopper pilots in the United States said the modified drone ‘performed like no other’ while eluding capture.

The facts of an inquiry into illegal drone activities that occurred in Tuscon, Arizona, in February were published Tuesday by records obtained by a military, defense, and geopolitics website, the details of which suggest exceedingly unusual conduct for a drone.

The flight crew that saw the drone, according to the Tuscon Police Department’s case description released by The War Zone, said it “was very sophisticated/specialized and able to perform like no other (unmanned aircraft system).” The event was also probed by the FBI under statutes relating to the unmanned aircraft’s dangerous operation.

A drone was detected flying unlawfully close to a US Customs and Border Protection helicopter west of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, according to an FBI statement, prompting local law officials to look for the drone’s operator. Authorities were unsuccessful in their attempts to track down the helicopter and its pilot.

According to the FBI, the drone seemed to launch from a location about 5 miles south of Tucson and flew across Tucson and north over Marana. “No one was hurt, and no other similar events involving this drone have been reported.”

The drone did “erratic maneuvers” and entered military airspace at a height of 14,000 feet with speeds of over 100 mph while outrunning both Tucson Police and CPD helicopters, according to the report. While the crew thought that the unmanned aircraft’s battery would be depleted during the hour-long chase by two police helicopters, it was able to escape.

“It was obvious that the controller had clear sight of both the helicopters pursuing it by the manner it would orbit us and abruptly fly behind us and attempt to evade our visual contact,” the pilot from Tucson Police wrote in the report.

CPD and the Tucson Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from This Website in time for publication.

Although none of the flight crews were able to get a decent view of the drone, they did notice a single green light on its underbody. Its flight skills indicate that it has been heavily modified.

“Although we were unable to identify its exact size or attributes, we were able to track it primarily by a single green non-blinking light emanating from the craft,” according to the report. This is a condensed version of the information.