Chipotle Store Forced to Close After Half of Staff Walks Out ‘Pushing to Breaking Points’

After half of the workers, including the manager, walked out, a Chipotle in Kentucky was forced to close its doors. Customers were instructed to cancel pick-up and delivery orders and contact corporate for refunds, according to photos of the sign attached to the store’s door.

The restaurant was able to reopen, and Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, stated that former employees are encouraged to contact the company via the anonymous number so that the incident may be investigated.

Employees were pushed to their “breaking points” and forced to work 50-70 hours per week, according to another person claiming to be a former manager at the store.

Customers, according to Sidney Plogsted’s comment, are what led to employees eventually storming out.

Plogsted stated on Facebook, “My crew and I were cussed at.” “We were threatened, food was thrown at us, and demeaning and dehumanizing things were spoken about us for something as simple as a messed up order.” Corporate asked those still working at the restaurant to labor “somewhere between 50-70 hours a week” to “keep our restaurants operating while sitting in their offices,” according to Plogsted. She also expressed her belief that they had “worked ourselves to death.” “Keep in mind that the majority of fast food workers are teenagers and young adults,” Plogsted concluded. “Please be considerate of fast food workers!!! They are humans, not robots, with families, feelings, and lives outside of work.” Workers in the United States are currently undergoing a “great resignation,” in which they are leaving their employment in pursuit of new experiences and higher income.

The “Big Quit” phenomenon has resulted in a nationwide labor shortage, particularly in the foodservice business. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, almost 4.3 million Americans lost their jobs in August.

Companies like Chipotle have hiked rates to $15 an hour to offset the labor shortage. Employers, on the other hand, are realizing that the wage increase was insufficient. Some employees still believe they are being treated unfairly by their bosses.

Some Chipotle employees walked out on Halloween after several shops advertised $5 bowls. Videos of Chipotle restaurants that were overcrowded went viral. This is a condensed version of the information.