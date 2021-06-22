China’s state media warns of a counter-offensive with Russia in response to the US’s “serious provocation.”

On Tuesday, the Global Times, a Chinese state-run news site, slammed the US, warning that it is overestimating its might and should walk carefully if it does not want to face strikes from both China and Russia.

As their relations with the United States deteriorated, China and Russia grew closer, prompting concerns about a possible alliance. China’s forcefully reinforced the idea that Beijing and Moscow are united against the United States as President Joe Biden works to rebuild America’s ties with Russia.

“China and Russia will not initiate provocations against the United States and its allies,” the Global Times stated in an editorial, “but if they confront fresh severe provocations, the two countries’ retaliation will be firm and immediate.”

Both Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the summit last week as fruitful and a first step toward establishing a stable partnership. While they agreed on the horror that would be a nuclear war, they disagreed on cyber assaults and the fate of Putin’s chief opponent, Alexey Navalny, who remains imprisoned.

Navalny’s release has been pressed by the US president, who has warned Putin that his death would be bad for Russia.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that the US was drafting another “bundle of penalties” on Russia in response to Navalny’s poisoning. Sullivan went on to say that the US “rallied” its European partners to impose costs on Russia for using a chemical agent on a civilian, something Moscow denies.

Russia reacted angrily to the impending sanctions, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying on Telegram that Russia has “always” responded to America’s “illegal actions” with a “legitimate response.”

China took advantage of Sullivan’s comments on Sunday, particularly the pressure he put on China to help with further investigations into the origins of COVID-19. The Global Times acknowledged that China is the world’s “strongest country,” but cautioned that it may be overestimating its might.

“The United States can do nothing against China and Russia, and the world can see and comprehend this,” the editorial stated. “It seeks to rally its friends to restrict China and Russia, but it is absurd to believe that this will have any strategic effect.”

Along with launching a. This is a brief summary.