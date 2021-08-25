China’s state media claims that the COVID Origin Investigation could be used to elect Trump.

The Global Times, a Chinese state-run media source, advanced a bogus hypothesis that COVID-19’s purpose is to “overthrow” President Joe Biden’s administration in an attempt to discredit the US Intelligence Community’s inquiry into its origins.

On Tuesday, Biden got the Intelligence Community’s report on COVID-19’s origins, which had a 90-day deadline. The report’s contents have not been made public, but the Intelligence Community is said to have been unable to come to a consensus on how the epidemic started, leaving both the lab leak theory and the natural origin explanation open.

China has been harshly critical of the Intelligence Community’s role in the origin-finding process, citing the fact that they are not scientists, in an already tense relationship.

On Tuesday, Gao Lei, a reporter for the Global Times, labeled the involvement of intelligence groups “absurd,” accusing them of serving “politics” and “repeatedly fabricating fake information for Washington’s political needs.” In a reference to Biden, Gao added that the investigation could be a “plot to undermine his administration.”

“Does the US intelligence agency have a hidden political agenda behind its actions? “Did they, for example, build up Biden so that Trump could reclaim power?” Gao penned an op-ed in the newspaper.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was contacted for comment, but no answer was received in time for publication.

Gao provided no concrete proof for his belief that the COVID-19 origin probe was designed to benefit Trump while harming Biden. He based his theory primarily on Trump’s and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s support for the laboratory leak idea.

Senator Lindsey Graham authored an op-ed in June, according to Gao. The senator said that Trump’s loss in November was due to the early abandonment of the lab leak theory. Graham believes that if the lab leak theory had been verified prior to the election, more voters would have voted for Trump because they were searching for someone who would take a “tougher stance against the Chinese communist regime.”

The Global Times op-ed argued that if the lab leak was verified, it would help Trump in the next elections because it would “suggest that Trump and his Republican backers were right.” This is a condensed version of the information.