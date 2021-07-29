China’s state media accuses Biden of threatening war and claiming that he wants to be able to “eliminate” US forces.

The Global Times, a Chinese state-run news organization, urged for China’s military to be strengthened as a deterrence to a potential armed war with the US.

In terms of the economics, cybersecurity, and military, American officials consider China to be the greatest threat to the US. President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that cyberattacks might lead to actual confrontations with a country, and that standing up to China required the US to keep up without escalating tensions unnecessarily.

Biden’s words that a big cyberattack may lead to a “genuine shooting war” were linked by the Times editorial board to a “threat of war against China and Russia.” To prepare for such a fight, the board recommended that China beef up its defenses so that the US loses confidence in its ability to beat China in a battle in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea.

Both locations have become potential flashpoints for a confrontation, as China views any foreign intervention as an infringement on its sovereignty. President Xi Jinping chastised the United States for inflaming tensions by dispatching a warship through the Taiwan Straits, which separate the island from mainland China. The US retaliated by saying that the ship’s transit was part of the country’s commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The advantage of the US Navy, according to the Times, will “certainly endure for some time.” During that period, China must not only catch up with America’s technological superiority, but also develop its military capabilities so that its missiles can “target major US battleships” in the event of a conflict in the South China Sea.

“We may dramatically expand this force so that if the United States causes a military confrontation in the South China Sea, all of its major ships will be simultaneously targeted by land-based missiles,” the Times said.

The Times editorial board argued that China needs to beef up its military to the point that it can “quickly remove” US personnel in the South China Sea and adjoining facilities, in addition to improving its missiles.

President Xi Jinping called for the modernisation of China's national defense to be accelerated on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's founding.