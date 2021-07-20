China tells the US to drop hacking charges against four citizens, claiming that the allegations are false.

According to the Associated Press, China ordered the US to withdraw the hacking charges against four Chinese people, calling the allegations “made up” and claiming they were motivated by “political reasons.”

Four Chinese nationals have been charged with cooperating with the Ministry of State Security to steal trade secrets, technology, and disease research from the United States. China denied responsibility for a hack of Microsoft’s Exchange email system and claimed that their organizations had been the victims of destructive cyberattacks by the United States.

“The US teamed up with its partners to level unfounded charges against Chinese cybersecurity,” stated spokesman Zhao Lijian. “This was concocted out of thin air and muddled the lines between right and wrong. It’s just a smear campaign and political maneuvering.”

The announcement by the Biden administration and European partners that Chinese government-linked hackers are to responsibility for ransomware assaults boosted pressure on Beijing, but did not involve any consequences.

“China will never allow this,” Zhao added, without mentioning the possibility of reprisal.

China, along with the United States and Russia, is a pioneer in cyberwarfare research, but Beijing dismisses charges that Chinese hackers steal trade secrets and technology. According to security experts, the military and security ministry also fund hackers who work for non-government organizations.

American and other victims were targeted by government-affiliated hackers, according to US authorities, who demanded millions of dollars. Contract hackers linked to the MSS are accused of extortion schemes and theft for personal gain, according to officials.

The Microsoft Exchange hack, which affected tens of thousands of computers around the world, was blamed on Chinese spies, according to Microsoft. Dominic Raab, the British foreign secretary, described it as “a reckless but typical pattern of behavior” on Monday.

On Monday, the Justice Department announced charges against four Chinese nationals, alleging that they collaborated with the MSS to hack computers at businesses, universities, and government agencies. Trade secrets, scientific technologies, and infectious disease research are allegedly being targeted by the defendants.

“China vehemently opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks, and will not encourage, support, or condone any cyberattacks,” Zhao stated.

Zhao accused the US Central Intelligence Agency of hacking China’s aerospace research centers, oil industry, internet corporations, and government agencies over an 11-year period, citing what he said was Chinese cybersecurity research.

