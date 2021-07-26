China sends the US a list of “wrongdoings,” and demand behavior must cease.

In a tense meeting between Chinese and American officials, China presented the US with a list of “wrongdoings” that needed to be addressed in order for their relationship to go forward on a more secure footing.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met outside of Beijing on Monday in an effort to mend ties months after a heated encounter in Alaska. China reminded the United States that in the future, visa restrictions for Chinese Communist Party members and their families must be lifted, as well as the registration of Chinese media as foreign agents or foreign missions.

Suppression of Chinese firms, “harassment” of Chinese students abroad, and attacks on the Confucius Institute were included on the list of “wrongdoings.” Beijing also does not want Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese business leader who served as Huawei’s chief financial officer, sent to the United States.

The Biden administration was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

In 2018, Meng was stopped and arrested at a Canadian airport on a U.S. extradition request for fraud and conspiracy to conduct fraud. Meng was charged by the Department of Justice of transacting “millions of dollars” in transactions that broke US sanctions on Iran.

In a statement, former Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross stated, “For years, Chinese enterprises have abused our export laws and undercut sanctions, often utilizing U.S. financial institutions to support their criminal activities.” “This will come to an end.”

Wanzhou has been detained in Canada since her arrest, pending the outcome of her extradition trial. It is slated to conclude in August, after which a judge will decide whether Meng should be extradited to the United States for trial. She faces years in prison if extradited, tried, and convicted in the United States.

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated, and Beijing views much of America’s behavior as an infringement on its sovereignty and an attempt to stifle China’s development. Despite the fact that Monday’s conversations were less heated than the previous one, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng made it apparent that China is unhappy with America’s foreign policy, calling it “misguided” and “destructive.”

Xie also chastised Americans for portraying China in a negative light. This is a condensed version of the information.