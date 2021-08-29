China sees the shooting of Stuart Scheller as proof of the US military’s “low morale.”

The firing of US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, according to Chinese official media, demonstrates the US military’s “poor morale.”

Last week, Scheller released a video on YouTube criticizing top military leaders’ judgments in the wake of the United States’ two-decade-long war in Afghanistan. The video went viral rapidly, and Scheller announced on Facebook on Friday that he had been dismissed of duty as a result of the public outcry. Scheller’s command was also relieved, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson who talked to media outlets.

In a Sunday opinion piece, the Global Times, an English-language tabloid run by the Chinese Communist Party, leapt on the episode to claim that morale among US troops is deteriorating.

“Scheller’s dismissal demonstrates that US military commanders are unable to listen to any suggestions or unhappiness, as well as accept or remedy any strategic errors. Instead, they go to great lengths to avoid taking responsibility. This would surely result in further disasters,” wrote Lu Xue, the article’s author.

“It shows that senior officials are unconcerned about the safety of these lower-ranking commanders and soldiers, who will continue to face greater threats,” he added.

According to Lu, top US military commanders’ “misjudgments” will result in troops’ “poor morale in carrying out the job.” According to the author, America’s “debacle in Afghanistan” will “make more U.S. soldiers and lower-ranking officers comprehend the military leadership’s stupidity.”

Scheller’s viral video went viral on Thursday, following an ISIS-K attack at Kabul’s international airport that killed more than 170 people, including 13 US service members. The military commander was dressed in his uniform and declared that he was “willing to throw it all away to communicate to my senior leaders: ‘I demand responsibility.'”

Following the news that Scheller had been deprived of his duties, a number of notable conservatives came to his rescue.

“The woke generals may harass Tucker Carlson on Twitter and talk in front of Congress about ‘white fury,’ but merely demanding accountability for their deadly mistakes…gets you fired,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “What an embarrassment.”

“Stuart Scheller, rather than Lloyd Austin, would be a superior Secretary of Defense. Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, said, “We hear you.” This is a condensed version of the information.