China retaliates as Biden intensifies his investigation into the origins of the Covid virus.

In demanding for a new probe into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in China in late 2019, China has accused the Biden administration of playing politics and avoiding responsibility.

At a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said President Joe Biden’s directive demonstrated that the US “does not care about facts and truth, nor is it engaged in serious scientific origin tracing.”

Biden urged US intelligence authorities to step up their efforts to learn more about the pandemic’s origins, particularly the likelihood that the trail could lead to a Chinese facility.

