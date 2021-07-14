China is seizing on Biden’s administration’s “weakness” to become a “evil empire,” according to Mike Pence.

Former Vice President Mike Pence sees the Biden administration’s “weakness” as permitting China’s expansion, which he views as the world’s “biggest threat.”

Pence slammed the current administration’s rejoining of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Accord during a speech at the Heritage Foundation on Wednesday.

“Weakness breeds evil,” Pence added, “and my belief is that China detects weakness in this new administration.” “China may not yet be an evil empire, but it is striving to become one every day.”

The Biden administration was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

President Joe Biden reversed course on many of Donald Trump’s policies after taking office, including the former president’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord because he believed it was unfair that the US had to reduce its carbon emissions while China could continue to use fossil fuels.

Following Biden’s election, the United States re-joined the World Health Organization (WHO). At the time, Trump chastised the organization for failing to hold China accountable for the origins of COVID-19, a move that he saw as a continuation of his tough-on-China policy but that drew widespread condemnation.

Pence compared America’s readmission to the WHO under Biden to the US “rolling over to communist China” without “demanding a single concession.” Like Trump, he pressed the administration to demand that China “come clean” about COVID-19’s origins.

The likelihood that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory, formerly dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory, has gained support in recent months, with Biden urging the Intelligence Community to “redouble” its efforts to get the world closer to an answer. He set a 90-day timetable for them, implying that a report could be ready by the end of August.

The pandemic aggravated already fragile relations between Washington and Beijing, and Pence sees China as a “bigger challenge” than the Soviet Union was during the Cold War in many aspects. He urged the audience that America must combat China’s authoritarian system, as well as military and corporate organizations that “openly aid and abet the communist state.”

“Imagine if the Soviet Union was also America’s main trading partner throughout the Cold War. This is a condensed version of the information.