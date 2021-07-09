China criticizes the US for its “insolence and paranoia” over the Hong Kong sanctions.

China has slammed the United States’ sanctions on Hong Kong, claiming that they are “rooted in American worry” about the country’s development.

The People’s Republic of China’s official state-run news agency, Xinhua News Agency, published an editorial on Friday headed, “American insolence and paranoia will not reverse Hong Kong’s trend toward stability.”

The remarks come only a day after President Joe Biden expanded a national emergency declaration to include Hong Kong. The order, which former President Donald Trump issued in July, will remain in effect for at least another year.

The situation in Hong Kong, especially recent measures by the People’s Republic of China to fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy, continues to pose an uncommon and extraordinary threat to the United States’ national security, foreign policy, and economy, according to the order.

The emergency declaration empowers Biden to impose economic sanctions on foreign companies that pose a severe threat to the United States.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the remark was made in response to the United States feeling threatened.

The piece stated, “Their efforts are founded in American worry that China’s development may one day threaten US hegemony, which has motivated some US leaders to try everything they can to block China’s development.” “China is a strategic competitor to be subdued in their paranoid minds, and a chaotic Hong Kong serves their interests and is in accordance with their China containment plan.”

The piece also accused the United States of “turning a blind eye” to “human rights tragedies in their nation,” citing the Florida condominium collapse and Fourth of July weekend massacres as examples.

“How dare a country with such a horrible track record brand itself as a human rights educator and instruct others on how to act?” read the column.

The Hong Kong administration issued a statement in response to the White House’s action, urging the US to refrain from intervening in the city’s affairs.

According to a report from People’s Daily Online, a spokeswoman for the Hong Kong administration stated that the sanctions are “barbaric deeds reflecting the self-proclaimed US supremacy.”

According to Reuters, the Biden administration is poised to add at least 10 more Chinese corporations and other organizations to its economic blacklist on Friday due to suspected human-rights breaches.

Biden agreed to sign. This is a condensed version of the information.