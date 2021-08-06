China Condemns Biden’s Offer of Refugee Status to Hong Kong Residents as ‘Shameless Political Manipulation’

According to a statement put on the Foreign Ministry’s website Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry branded President Joe Biden’s offer of sanctuary to Hong Kong residents “shameless political manipulation” that is “doomed to failure!,”

The safe haven proposal is the administration’s latest in reaction to Beijing’s pressure on Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Beijing has suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong and other preferential treatment accorded to Hong Kong that is not offered to the rest of China. Additionally, it put visa restrictions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials, thereby isolating them from the US financial system.

The ministry stated that the United States was “Weaving falsehoods and slandering Hong Kong’s national security regulations, brazenly beautifying Hong Kong’s anti-China disorder, and presumptuously offering the ostensibly’safe haven,’ It is a fruitless attempt to stigmatize Hong Kong, to stigmatize China, and to use petty measures to weaken Hong Kong.”

Biden signed a memorandum allowing Hong Kong residents currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for an additional 18 months, in response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures undermining the rights promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. Additionally, it comes at a time when China and the US are at differences over a range of foreign policy and trade issues.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Biden’s action “slandered and smeared Hong Kong’s national security law, nakedly intervened in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, and blatantly trampled on international law and the basic norms of international relations.”

“Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

China enacted the national security law in reaction to months of pro-democracy public protests in Hong Kong in 2019. At least 100 opposition politicians, activists, and demonstrators have been arrested, severe restrictions on political speech have been imposed, the local legislature has been reorganized to ensure an overwhelming pro-Beijing majority, and anyone holding a public office has been required to demonstrate their loyalty to China.