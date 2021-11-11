China attacking Taiwan, according to Antony Blinken, would be a “very unfortunate action.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that if China used force against Taiwan, the US and its allies would “take action,” a situation he described as “very, very, very unpleasant.”

On Wednesday, Blinken took part in a virtual New York Times discussion, where he was asked about the recurrent subject of whether the United States would come to Taiwan’s rescue in the case of an armed war across the Taiwan Strait.

According to the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, successive administrations are compelled to sell Taipei the defensive articles it needs to protect itself. However, as cross-strait tensions rise and the world waits for an American response, the TRA’s absence of concrete security guarantees has become a hot topic.

In the carefully crafted and purposefully confusing language of the legislation, Blinken stated that the United States’ job is to assure that Taiwan “has the capacity to defend itself.” According to the top diplomat in the Biden administration, a Taiwan with a credible self-defense capability “is the best deterrence against any very, very, very terrible move that China may undertake.” “At the same time, I believe it’s fair to say that we’re not alone in our desire to ensure peace and stability in that region of the world,” Blinken added, before going on to detail the possibility of a coordinated reaction from American allies.

“Many countries, both in the area and beyond, would regard any unilateral use of force to change the status quo as a serious threat to peace and security, and they, too, would respond,” he continued.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng acknowledged for the first time in a foreword to Taiwan’s biennial defense white paper published earlier this week that Taipei’s allies could play a vital role in preventing conflict with Beijing. Only “collective power,” according to Chiu, can maintain the region at peace.

During Wednesday’s session, Secretary Blinken shifted the focus away from Taiwan’s defense and toward the arguably more pressing question of what the US, and specifically Taiwan, should do now to avoid a failure of deterrence.

When asked if the US would take particular measures if China "breached" Taiwan,