China accuses the United States of turning a blind eye to the WHO’s “Official Conclusion” on the Lab Leak Theory.

China is using a World Health Organization (WHO)-led assessment that determined animals to be the most likely source of COVID-19 as an exoneration of its lab in its continuous criticism of America’s demand for more inquiry into the virus’s origin. Even the WHO’s director general expressed reservations about dismissing any idea.

After a visit to China, international scientists compiled a report that ranked the likelihood of four probable origins and deemed a laboratory accident to be “very unlikely.” It has been chastised for depending too largely on information provided by China and for the study’s limitations. Chinese officials, on the other hand, have defended their transparency and dismissed calls for more inquiries into the lab as a political attack.

The results of the WHO report, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian, are a “authoritative and official conclusion based on science.”

“However, some in the United States, ignoring facts, science, the dubious research of origins, and the bungled response at home, continue demanding for more investigation in China,” Zhao said at a press conference on Thursday. “Their sole goal is to stigmatize the pandemic and use political manipulation to transfer blame.”

The researchers determined that an intermediate host is the most likely source, followed by a direct zoonotic spillover, out of the four probable sources analyzed in the article.

The team included 10 scientists from 11 different countries as well as 15 Chinese scientists.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, praised the researchers’ efforts but expressed reservations about the study’s shortcomings. He pointed out that deciphering the earliest COVID-19 cases would necessitate full access to data, including biological samples, starting in September 2019, and that the team was having trouble getting raw data.

Ghebreyesus recognized that researchers determined that a lab accident was unlikely, but he said the analysis was not “extensive enough” to draw a “strong judgment.”

“Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least plausible hypothesis,” Ghebreyesus stated, “further research is required, possibly with more missions with specialised specialists, which I am prepared to deploy.” “Let me state unequivocally that, in the eyes of WHO, all hypotheses remain on the table.”

