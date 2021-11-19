China accuses the United States of inciting nuclear war ‘panic’ following official warnings of an impending attack.

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese news agency, rejected American fears of a nuclear attack, claiming that officials were exaggerating the threat to punish Beijing.

Tensions between China and the US have been rising, with authorities expressing alarm over China’s military expansion. According to a top Pentagon officer, China’s summer testing of a new hypersonic missile should create a sense of “urgency,” as Beijing could soon launch a “surprise” nuclear attack against the US.

The editorial board of the Global Times accused the US of fostering a “unprecedented atmosphere of hysteria” about China’s nuclear weapons development.

The comment made by John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the possibility of China launching a nuclear assault, as well as assertions about its nuclear weapons buildup and a recent Pentagon assessment, were cited by the Global Times.

China is aggressively growing its nuclear arsenal, according to a research released in early November, and might have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. According to a research released last year, China could have up to 400 nuclear weapons within a decade.

“The [People’s Republic of China’s] nuclear buildup is unquestionably very alarming to us,” a senior defense official told reporters. “Observing what they’re doing is one thing, but they haven’t really stated why they’re doing it.” Hyten told CBS News that China launched a long-range missile that circled the globe, dropped a hypersonic vehicle, and then returned to China. When questioned if it got “near enough” to its target, Hyten answered it did. “I believe it should elicit a sense of urgency,” Hyten remarked.

The Global Times chastised the American media for reporting on officials’ comments on China’s nuclear capability and the possibility of talks on strategic stability between the two countries. According to the Global Times, the purpose is to “increase public pressure” on China to engage in talks.

The editorial board expressed concern over tensions surrounding Taiwan’s battle for independence, stating that a “real probability” of war exists. According to a new report by a US intelligence agency, China has or will soon have the capability to invade Taiwan, an island whose reunification is seen as essential to the country’s future by Beijing. The United States of America. This is a condensed version of the information.