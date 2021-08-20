Children were crushed by a mob of people at the airport, according to an Afghan interpreter.

An Afghan guy who worked as an interpreter for US forces put his children on top of a car to protect them from a crowd at Kabul’s airport, but he said other children were not so fortunate.

Thousands of people have flocked to the airport in the hopes of fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban’s swift takeover. Government sources estimate that tens of thousands of individuals, including families, are attempting to flee the nation. Evacuation flights are being conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mohammad Naim and his family had been at the airport for four days, waiting to board a flight out of Kabul. He told the Associated Press that on his first day there, he put his children on the roof of a car so they wouldn’t get crushed by the mob. However, he witnessed other youngsters being slain by the crowd because they were unable to flee.

“Right now, it’s a very, very insane situation,” Naim remarked.

Because Americans are not required to register that they are living in a foreign nation, the Biden administration does not have a precise tally of how many are in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden, however, told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday that the number of people affected is between 10,000 and 15,000 people.

Apart from Americans, Biden estimates that there are between 50,000 and 65,000 people who either assisted Americans during the war or are family members of those who assisted the US forces and are attempting to flee the country.

If the US can boost the rate of evacuations to 5,000 or 7,000 people per day, everyone should be able to fly out before August 31, the deadline for the US to leave Afghanistan, according to Biden. If the US fails to obtain everyone’s release by the deadline, Biden said he’ll assess who’s left and decide whether American soldiers should stay in Afghanistan in September.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, the airport descended into anarchy. The military required two days to take control of the airport, according to Biden. People pressed up against the gates, imploring with the troops to open them, according to footage from the ground. This is a condensed version of the information.