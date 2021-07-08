Chicago’s 50 Lowest-Paying Jobs

Stacker used data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI. The information is current as of May 2020, and the jobs are ranked by average annual wage. O*NET provides job descriptions.

The yearly mean wage in Chicago is $60,340, which is 7.2 percent more than the national average of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation pays $20,730. Continue reading to find out which jobs made the cut.

Cooks, cafeteria, and institution

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin – Annual mean salary: $30,360 – lowest pay of all metros at #236. – Number of people employed: 11,410

National – Average annual salary: $29,940 – 387,300 people employed – There are no official educational requirements for entry-level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — Dothan, AL ($20,340) — Montgomery, AL ($19,990) ($20,520) — Decatur, AL – Job duties include preparing and cooking big quantities of food for organizations such as schools, hospitals, and cafeterias.

Technicians in the field of dietetics

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin – Annual mean salary: $30,330 – lowest pay of all metros at #47. – 1,000 people employed

National – Average annual salary: $32,920 – Number of people employed: 26,430 – Associate’s degree is required for entry-level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: ($19,350) — Jackson, TN — GA-SC, Augusta-Richmond County ($21,080) ($21,330) — Wichita Falls, TX – Description of the position: Under the supervision of a nutritionist, assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programming. May plan and prepare meals according to specified guidelines, teach food and nutrition principles, or provide individual counseling.

Setters, operators, and tenders for textile knitting and weaving machines

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin – Average annual salary: $30,070 – #7 lowest income of all metros – Number of people employed: 220

National – Average annual salary: $32,370 – Number of people employed: 18,830 – High school diploma or similar education is required for entry level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — Asheville, NC ($23,670) — Winston-Salem, NC ($26,450) — Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($22,960) – Job description: Set up, operate, or maintain textile knitting, looping, weaving, or drawing machinery.

Bakers

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin-Wisconsin – Annual mean salary: $29,970 – ranked #169 among all metros in terms of pay. – Number of people employed: 9,410

National – Average annual salary: $31,060 – 168,890 people employed – There are no official educational requirements for entry-level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560); Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310); Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310); Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310); Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310 ($22,110) — St. George, Utah – Work. This is a condensed version of the information.