Chicago Police Cancel Days Off As Kyle Rittenhouse’s Verdict Approaches.

Fears of rioting if Illinois defendant Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted have reportedly caused the Chicago Police Department to cancel regularly scheduled days off for its personnel.

In an internal memo obtained by the Chicago-Sun Times, First Deputy Police Supt. Eric Carter announced that, beginning Friday, all scheduled days off for all sworn personnel will be canceled.

“All RDO [regular day off]workers will be dressed in the day’s designated regulatory field uniform, which includes a helmet, baton, and yellow safety vest,” Carter explained.

“To promote public safety and address existing crime patterns, all full-duty sworn members will have one usual day off canceled this upcoming weekend between November 12, 2021 and November 14, 2021,” a Chicago Police spokeswoman said in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

While the department makes no mention of Rittenhouse, who is now on trial for murder in the Wisconsin city of Kensoha, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara claimed the cancellation of days off was merely in case the judgment “doesn’t go favorably.”

Catanzara said in a YouTube video that the Chicago Police Department and the city were breaking an agreement that required officers to be given adequate notice before their days off were canceled.

“There was no announcement. They don’t get to keep saying, “We need people just in case a judgement doesn’t go positively,” and then everything falls apart “Catanzara remarked.

“That is not how this department should be operated. But that’s what happens when you put a hack in charge of carrying out the mayor’s orders. And you’re all aware of who I’m referring to. With this guy, it just doesn’t end. He is a truly pitiful leader. I’m not sure how he sees himself in the mirror.” In August 2020, at the age of 17, Rittenhouse traveled from Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha to participate in the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz during the commotion. His attorneys claim that the now-18-year-old acted in self-defense and only discharged the semi-automatic gun once.