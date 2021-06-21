Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender athlete, says her goal is to “burn a US flag” on the Olympic podium.

According to Fox News, Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender BMX Freestyle rider, stated in a since-deleted Facebook post that her goal was to “burn a US flag” on the Olympic podium.

Wolfe has already qualified for the next Tokyo Olympics as an alternate for the United States.

“My objective is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium,” Wolfe reportedly stated in a March 25, 2020, social media post. During a pandemic, this is what they concentrate on. Trans children are being harmed.”

A link to a story about former President Donald Trump’s stance on transgender athletes in sports was also deleted from the page.

“Anyone who believes I don’t care for the United States is profoundly mistaken,” Wolfe, who identifies as a transgender female, told Fox News on Monday to explain her removed tweet from March.

“One of the reasons I work so hard to represent the United States in international competition is to show the world that our country has morals and values, that we aren’t all bad,” Wolfe told Fox News. “I oppose fascism because I care about our country, and I will not allow it to fall into fascist hands after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from spreading overseas. I’m not going to allow it take root here as a citizen who wants to be proud of his or her homeland.”

The USA Cycling Team was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously published a guideline permitting transgender athletes to compete in female sports after transitioning from male to female. Athletes must register their gender identity and verify that their testosterone levels are below a specific threshold a year before to participation, according to one aspect of the legislation.

Part of the IOC policy states, “The overarching sporting purpose is and is the guarantee of fair competition.”

“I looked for so long trying to find,” Wolfe wrote in an Instagram post prior to her comments to Fox News. This is a condensed version of the information.