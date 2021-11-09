Chelsea Clinton ran—and finished—the New York City Marathon under an alias.

For a first-time marathoner, completing any marathon is no easy task. It may be even more difficult to run it as the kid of a former president.

Chelsea Clinton, 41, not only ran and completed the New York City Marathon on Sunday, but she did so under a false name. Perhaps she was a pseudonym.

Chelsea Clinton, Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter, ran her first marathon in under four hours. However, her name did not appear in the final results. She crossed the finish line in 3 hours, 59 minutes, and 9 seconds (3:59:09).

In that same time, only five runners crossed the finish line. They were moving at a speed of 9:08 per hour. Three of them were men, one was a woman, and one remained anonymous. The racers who crossed the finish line at 3:59:09 are listed below (names omitted, but full results here).

34-year-old woman from New York

There is no indication of age or place.

Washington, D.C.-based 33-year-old male

45-year-old man from New Jersey

64-year-old man from New York

The New York Road Runners Association’s findings are as follows.

If Clinton was the “anonymous” runner, she finished in 7,174th place out of almost 24,000 participants.

Chelsea’s parents, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, a former first lady, former senator, former US Secretary of State, and past presidential contender, were among those waiting for her at the finish line.

One of the most prestigious races in the world is the New York City Marathon. Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamoror, who finished the 26.2-mile walk in 2:08:13, was the overall winner of the 2021 competition. Jared Ward was the highest American male finisher. With a time of 2:10:45, the Utah native placed sixth.

Joyciline Jepgoskei of Kenya was the overall female winner, crossing the finish line in 2:22:38, good for 31st overall.

Desiree Linden was the first American woman to cross the finish line, coming in sixth place overall for women and 47th overall for all runners with a timing of 2:26:46.