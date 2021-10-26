Charlie Kirk slams a man who inquired about assassinating people he claims stole the election.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, has slammed a question from one of his audience members about whether Republicans should use guns to “murder these guys” over phony election fraud claims.

Kirk, a contributing writer for The Washington Newsday, was answering questions at Boise State University in Idaho as part of his Exposing Critical Racism speaking tour when a man warned him that he wanted to ask him something “a little out of the ordinary” and that he should “prepare himself” before openly calling for the murder of Democrats.

The man asked Kirk when people should start shooting people who rigged the 2020 election, promoting the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden due to rampant voter fraud. Despite the fact that there is no evidence that the election was rigged nearly a year after the vote, Trump and his supporters, including Kirk, continue to make bogus accusations.

“Right now, we’re living in a corporate and medical fascist.” This is dictatorship in action. When will we be able to employ the weapons?” The crowd erupted in applause and cheers when the man asked.

“I’m not making a joke; I’m not saying it that way.” I mean, where do you draw the line? “How many more elections will they steal before we slaughter these people?” When more people die as a result of the misinformation spewed by people like @charliekirk11, they must be held accountable. “When do we get to start killing people?” Republicans legitimately wonder. It makes no difference if they condemn violence. It is fueled by their lies. pic.twitter.com/6snVbR1OWg Sayre Peterson (@sayre26) is a Twitter user. 26th of October, 2021 Kirk instantly condemned the remarks and urged anyone who supported them to do so as well.

“Now I’m going to call you out on it and explain why.” Because you’re interfering with their goals, and they’re attempting to force you to do this,” Kirk explained.

“They are attempting to provoke you, and everyone else here, into doing something violent that will legitimize a takeover of your freedoms and rights that we have never seen before,” he added.

"We're on the verge of regaining momentum and putting this country back on track."