Characters in viral videos are only allowed to speak English, according to a former Disney performer.

On TikTok, a former Walt Disney World character actor went viral for sharing a rule she stated she was “shocked” people were unaware of.

Jessica Tremmel, who uses the handle @tremainetok on TikTok, worked at the park for three years, playing dozens of costume characters (like Mickey Mouse) and as a “face actress,” according to The Washington Newsday (characters whose faces show and in turn interact with guests).

This rule was born out of her experience as a face actor in the role of Lady Tremaine, Cinderella’s stepmother.

Tremmel noted in a now-viral video that has been viewed over 1.2 million times that actors are not allowed to speak any languages other than English while in character. She admitted in the video—which she captioned “Things I could have been fired for…”—that she would occasionally ignore this rule, despite knowing French and Spanish, to interact with non-English speakers.

She remarked in the film, “I loved just going up to tables where people didn’t speak English and shocking them with the fact that I spoke their language.”

In a follow-up video, Tremmel explained that this requirement is necessary for “character integrity,” which means that any actor portraying Lady Tremaine, for example, must speak in a similar manner. The consistency is lost if one performer speaks Spanish and the other does not.

She told The Washington Newsday that while the restriction appears to be reasonable on the surface, it is inconsistent across parks around the world. In reality, according to Tremmel, entertainers in parks like those in Hong Kong and Paris are encouraged to be multilingual.

If the regulation is “going to be justified as character integrity,” she told The Washington Newsday, then non-English speaking guests should have interpreters ready to guarantee they have the same experience as English speakers. Alternatively, she believes that character actors should be able to take the same language tests as non-costume-wearing Disney World employees in order to be certified as bilingual.

