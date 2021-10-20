Chants of “F** Joe Biden” erupt behind Fox pundits covering the Astros vs. Red Sox game.

The latest athletic event to hear a shout against President Joe Biden is a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

The Astros won Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) over the Red Sox 9-2 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park in Boston, tying the series at two games apiece.

The post-game microphones caught up a series of shouts that started with “Yankees suck” and ended with “F*** Joe Biden” as Fox Sports pundits gave their game analysis.

Timothy Burke tweeted to his 97,000 followers, “Fox DOESN’T mute when Red Sox supporters yell “F*** JOE BIDEN.”

In fact, Biden is rather popular in the neighborhood. He received 65 percent of the vote in Massachusetts and 80 percent of the vote in Suffolk County, where the state capital is situated, in the 2020 presidential election.

However, anti-Trump chants can still be heard in sporting and entertainment venues around the country.

In recent weeks, the Old Row Twitter account has begun uploading footage of the shouts. It released one of it being heard during the New York Jets’ game against the Tennessee Titans earlier this month.

They were also heard at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Citadel Bulldogs and Alabama State Hornets vs. Auburn Tigers college football games in September.

It hasn’t only been a stadium buzzword. The slogan was heard by fans as they celebrated the United States’ victory over Europe in the Ryder Cup on September 25. Meanwhile, when NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after a race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama earlier this month, she portrayed the cry as the crowd showing support for him.

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd—’Let’s go Brandon,” Stavast remarked, pausing to let the “f**k Joe Biden” chant play out in a widely shared and commented-on event.

Last month, Donald Trump Jr. told the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller that the chanting showed that “the media can’t run cover for him anymore.”

Recent polling has revealed that Biden’s popularity is dwindling. This is a condensed version of the information.