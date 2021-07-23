Changes to California’s unemployment system could result in 100,000 people receiving benefits sooner.

According to the Associated Press, California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) announced Thursday that it will continue to pay people unemployment benefits while their eligibility is being investigated, potentially allowing 100,000 people to receive benefits sooner.

The modification came as a consequence of a lawsuit settlement between the state and the Center for Workers’ Rights, a labor advocacy group.

Only persons who have been certified for benefits and have received at least one week of payment are affected by the change. It might affect up to 100,000 individuals, according to Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers’ Rights.

Unemployment benefits are obtained in two stages. State officials must first determine whether or not persons are eligible. If they are, the state begins to compensate them. However, such individuals must contact the state every two weeks to certify that they are still eligible for payment.

After residents have been paid, state officials may need to investigate their eligibility. When this occurs, the state suspends their payments until the investigation is completed. Prior to the pandemic, these examinations were usually quick. However, during the pandemic, the state was inundated with millions of claims, causing significant delays.

“EDD has made a significant change that will allow more claimants to receive timely payments,” Urban said.

During the epidemic, unemployment claims soared across the country, producing backlogs in many areas. Since then, claims have dropped, but more than 3 million individuals in California are still receiving unemployment benefits in some manner. Throughout the pandemic, the state has experienced a continuous backlog.

Newsom is facing a recall election in September, so the change is not without danger. The governor has come under fire for failing to prevent billions of dollars in fraudulent welfare payments to inmates and others who were not entitled to them. However, he has received complaints about a rising backlog of genuine claims that have been unable to be paid due to a sophisticated system that has been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

