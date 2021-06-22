Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, predicts that recent price spikes will soon subside.

Consumer prices jumped 5% in May compared to a year earlier, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who predicts that recent price surges will recede soon.

Powell stated his prediction during a congressional oversight hearing on Tuesday. According to him, the price increase in May, which was the greatest in 13 years, looks to be extreme when compared to last spring’s prices, which were lower owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his testimony, Powell stated, “As these transient supply effects fade, inflation is likely to fall back toward our longer-run goal.”

On Monday, however, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard stated that inflation “could go higher” than the 2.5 percent rate he forecast for 2022. Meanwhile, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams anticipates “inflation to drop down from roughly 3% this year to close to 2% next year and in 2023 as price reversals and short-run imbalances from the economy reopening play out.”

Powell’s remarks come at a time when financial markets are grappling with how to understand the Fed’s recent decisions. Fed policymakers hinted this week that they may raise the central bank’s benchmark interest rate twice in 2023, a time frame that is shorter than the one they set out in March, when no rate hike was expected until after that year.

Powell also stated that the Fed had began formally debating when and how the central bank may reduce the $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds it buys each month. Longer-term interest rates are expected to remain low as a result of these purchases, which will stimulate further borrowing and spending.

Both actions were interpreted as evidence that the Fed sought to signal that it was willing to keep inflation in line without taking any steps to reduce its stimulus operations.

However, at last week’s news conference, Powell highlighted that the Fed was still not considering raising interest rates because the economy was far from fully recovered. The Fed has also stated that it will not begin to reduce its bond purchases until the economy has achieved “substantial further progress” toward its targets of full employment and inflation that is expected to be slightly over 2%.

