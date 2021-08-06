Chad Daybell may face the death penalty for the deaths of his two stepchildren and his first wife.

Chad Daybell, who has been charged in the killings of his two stepchildren and first wife, might face the death penalty in an Idaho court. In court records filed on Thursday, prosecutors for the case indicated that they would seek the death penalty.

The documents state that Daybell's alleged murders were cruel, and that the financial gain that authorities suspect drove the crimes would make him an ever-present menace to society if he lived. In the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Daybell, the mother of the two deceased step-children, is charged with conspiracy, murder, and grand theft.

Both suspects face similar accusations in the death of Chad's previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who died just weeks before he and Lori married. The prosecutors have not stated if they intend to seek Lori's death penalty.

Lori Daybell, meantime, is accused in Arizona with murder conspiracy in connection with the death of her prior spouse. Alex Cox, Lori Daybell’s brother, shot and killed Charles Vallow in the name of self-defense. Cox later died of natural causes, according to police.

Chad Daybell has pled not guilty to all counts, and his lawyer, John Prior, has declined to comment. Lori Daybell has yet to enter a plea in either the Idaho or Arizona charges, and she has been ordered to receive treatment at an Idaho mental health facility in the hopes of becoming competent to stand trial. Mark Means, her lawyer, did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Prosecutors said the Daybells used their apocalyptic religious beliefs to excuse the killings, according to the Idaho indictments.

Lori Daybell's companion told detectives that the two believed people could be taken over by demonic spirits, turning them into "zombies," and that killing them was the only way to release their soul. Chad Daybell also owned a publishing company and wrote books about the biblical "end times" that were loosely based on the Church of Jesus' theology.