Chabad of Poway Shooter Agrees to Life in Prison, but Death Penalty Remains a Possibility

The Chabad of Poway shooter pled guilty to murder and other crimes on Tuesday, and is anticipated to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release in connection with the fatal shooting on the penultimate day of Passover in 2019.

John Earnest, a 22-year-old former nursing student, accepted a plea to avoid the death penalty in San Diego Superior Court, promising to serve the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole. The San Diego County district attorney’s office will sentence him on Sept. 30.

Earnest might still face the death penalty if he is prosecuted by the federal government. The US attorney’s office may seek the death penalty, but no decision has been made.

During the final day of Passover services at Chabad of Poway in April 2019, Earnest opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed in the attack, and three others were injured, including an 8-year-old girl and the rabbi, who lost a finger.

Earnest then called 911, claiming that he had shot up a synagogue because Jews were attempting to “kill all white people,” according to authorities.

Earnest is facing similar accusations in federal court, with a deadline of Aug. 30 for federal prosecutors to decide whether to seek the death sentence. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 30. A request for comment from the United States Attorney’s Office in San Diego was not immediately returned.

On June 4, Earnest presented a conditional plea offer to federal prosecutors for consideration, according to the San Diego County district attorney’s office.

Before agreeing to the settlement, the district attorney said it consulted the Kaye family and other victims, knowing that a prospective plea deal in the federal case would preclude the state’s case from moving forward.

“While we have the option of trying this as a death penalty case, we believe that life in prison without the possibility of parole for the defendant is an appropriate resolution to this violent hate crime, and we hope it brings some justice and closure to the victims, their families, friends, and the wider community,” the office said. “By entering this plea, the offender agrees to be held accountable for his acts under California law.”