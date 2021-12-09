Censored Donald Trump supporters discovered that they didn’t need Twitter or YouTube.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

YouTube declared on December 9 that it would begin removing new video that “misleads consumers by saying widespread fraud or errors impacted the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.”

While users were free to post whatever they wished about an unresolved election, content asserting fraud or errors in order to sway public opinion about a previous election was not permitted, according to YouTube. It was a 180-degree turn from the firms’ previous policy of refusing to remove election-related videos.

According to the Pew Research Center, a quarter of American adults acquire their news from YouTube.

The action of the main video-sharing site went well beyond that of the two other social media behemoths, Facebook and Twitter, which had begun tagging posts that it deemed to be misinformation or disinformation but were not, in general, removing those posts. According to YouTube, the policy will only apply to new films uploaded after December 9. Because Tuesday was the safe harbor date, where enough states have formally certified the election results to determine a president-elect, the site claimed it was applying the new policy.

Until the YouTube statement, the majority of public action on social media to stifle free speech had taken place on Twitter. Accounts were being banned for misleading COVID narratives and extremist remarks on that site. For breaking Twitter’s policy on “inciting violence” and “abusive behavior,” right-wing bombast and conspiracy influencer Alex Jones was originally suspended in 2018. All Jones-related Infowars accounts were then suspended indefinitely. Alex Jones-related podcasts and videos were taken from Facebook, Spotify, and Apple in 2018, and his YouTube channels were also blacklisted.

Gavin McInnes, the creator of the Proud Boys, had his Twitter account suspended the same year for breaking Twitter’s rules on “violent extremist groups.” The @ProudBoysUSA account was also inactive. McInnes’ video was also taken off from YouTube.

Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam's leader, was banned from Twitter in 2019 for using "language that dehumanizes people on the basis of religion." Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram announced a ban in May 2019.