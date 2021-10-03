Cedric Richmond, a Biden adviser, defends the reconciliation bill, claiming it will cost ‘zero.’

During his discussion of the reconciliation bill on Sunday, White House Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond defended his claim that the deal will cost “nothing.”

Richmond reiterated that the bill’s focus is on programs “that satisfy the needs of the American people,” rather than the figure on its price tag.

” Our goal is to get people together, mold this in terms of the demands we’ll address, and then figure out a price tag.” We’ll see where this leads. During an appearance on NBC News’ Meet The Press, he said, “We’ll see how long the programs will be in existence before they have to be renewed.”

“That’s how we’re going to approach it; this isn’t about a number because the number is zero at the end of the day,” he remarked.

Budgets to improve education, health, and address climate change are among the ideas included in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

Richmond stated that President Joe Biden’s government is footing the bill, and that Americans would like to see affluent individuals and companies “finally pay their due part.”

“Everything we do will be paid for. So the Build Back Better package isn’t based on arbitrary numbers,” he clarified.

Richmond repeated Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement during a press conference on Wednesday, when she said, “It’s not about a cash number.” As the president stated, the dollar amount is zero. This bill is going to be paid.”

Representative Ritchie Torres of New York, for example, supported the plan, claiming that the price tag is a “small investment” given the scale of the American economy.

“There is a misunderstanding concerning the Build Back Better Act’s cost. “The original form of the Build Back Better Act is not 3.5 trillion over the course of a year,” he stated on MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian Reports on Saturday. “It happened over a ten-year period. So it comes to $350 billion. Which is a small investment in a $20 trillion economy like ours. As a result, I believe that focusing on the price tag is shortsighted.”

He also stated that some of the bill’s programs may be altered in terms of funding, adding, “We are.” This is a condensed version of the information.