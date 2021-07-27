CDC Live Updates: CDC to Issue New Mask Guidelines for COVID Vaccinated, School-Age Students

In certain locations of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to announce new recommendations Tuesday afternoon requiring vaccinated persons to begin wearing face masks when indoors.

The expected suggestion would change the CDC’s May guidance that said those who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors.

After a recent and dramatic rise in infections in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief COVID-19 medical adviser, stated the CDC was revising mask recommendations for vaccinated Americans.

When asked about the rise, he told CNN on Sunday, “We’re headed in the wrong path.”

At a press conference scheduled at 3 p.m., the CDC is expected to unveil the revised protocol (EDT).

