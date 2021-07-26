Cattle ranchers are being forced to sell cows they can no longer feed due to drought and wildfires.

The growing drought in the Western United States is prompting cattle farmers to sell their herds in order to escape exorbitant feed costs and low hay yields, which ranchers claim are even worse than last year.

Ranchers plant hay to feed their herds throughout the winter, when the grass they regularly graze is covered by snow.

Rancher Jim Stanko of Routt County, Colorado, told the Associated Press that one of his fields produced only 10 bales of hay this year, down from 30 previous year, due to historically low water levels in the Yampa River.

Buzz Bates, a rancher from Moab, Utah, who was selling 209 cow-calf pairs, or approximately 30% of his herd, said, “Everyone is going to be selling their cows, so it’s definitely smarter now to do it while the price is up before the market becomes flooded.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Stanko isn’t encouraged by the approaching storm, which is warned by the sound of thunder. His cattle ranch is endangered by a developing drought.

Stanko, who thinks he’ll have to sell half his herd of roughly 90 cows west of Steamboat Springs if he doesn’t gather enough hay to feed them, says thunder equals lightning, and lightning can trigger fires.

After a fire started by an abandoned campfire burned part of his pasture and limited his capacity to feed them, Bates decided to downsize his herd.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of natural resources, said that while weather has always had a role in how ranchers manage their livestock and property, the focus has shifted to how herds can withstand dry conditions.

Ranchers aren’t waiting to cut down on the number of mouths they have to feed.

Sales were brisk earlier this month at the Loma Livestock auction in western Colorado, despite the fact that the peak season isn’t generally until the fall, when most calves are ready to be sold. Ranchers eager to unload livestock while prices are still high are fueling the action.

The auction house’s proprietor, George Raftopoulos, stated, “If it rained four inches, there wouldn’t be a cow to sell for five months.”

Raftopoulos advises people to consider their options before selling their cows. It may be more expensive to replace them later. This is a condensed version of the information.