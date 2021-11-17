‘Catfish’ woman calculates Tinder match’s true height from his photos in a hilarious way.

After using cunning ways to figure out his height, a Tinder dater’s humorous takedown of a man who labeled her a “catfish” on the app has gone viral.

Paris Campbell, a 28-year-old writer and comedian, shared the exchange on her TikTok account on November 12 and has already received over 700,000 likes.

Campbell claimed that after a user named Will “superliked” her, he wrote her a message calling her a “catfish,” as evidenced by an apparent screenshot of the exchange. Catfishing is the practice of misleading people online by posing as someone you are not.

Campbell stated in the video that she was not wearing makeup in the photo in question, and that there was no difference between her real-life face and the image.

“When I tried to find out more about the man of my dreams, all he stated was that he was 6’1” tall. Is it six one? “Wow, he’s very tall,” she said, pointing to his profile’s description to read his stature.

Campbell took it upon herself to figure out which of the two was the real catfish. She measured a coffee cup against Will’s physique and determined how tall he is in comparison, using the usual sizing of a coffee cup, which he is holding in one of his images.

Campbell then repeated the process with a pair of sunglasses he had dangling from the collar of his shirt in another photo, and arrived to the same conclusion: Will appeared to be 5’10” rather than 6’1″ tall, according to Campbell’s estimates.

“Height doesn’t matter, FYI,” she captioned the video, “but lying and being disrespectful do.”

@stopitparis

not the pot calling the kettle black (height is irrelevant, but lying and being unpleasant are) #dating #tinder #catfish #nyc

Of course, determining someone's height through photographs with an iPhone ruler and average sizing can only go so far, so it's entirely possible that neither party is a Tinder "catfish."

“Approximately 10 hours after posting this, our dear William unmatched me,” Campbell subsequently confirmed in a comment. “Prayers and thoughts.” The video has gone viral, garnering over 3 million views and being shared across multiple social media sites.

"This is something that teachers should use."