Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, has spoken out about seeing him in the midst of the Gabby Petito case.

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, is accused of making contradictory claims about her dealings with her brother in the aftermath of his fiancée Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder, but she denies ever hiding anything.

Laundrie, a person of interest in Petito’s death, went missing on September 17, just days after his parents said he was last seen. He never spoke to authorities before vanishing, and he and his parents were chastised for not assisting law enforcement in their search for Petito, which her family views as suspicious.

Cassie, who has given many interviews and addressed the matter with protesters outside her house, is the only member of the family who has spoken out about the situation.

Cassie said she’d been helping with authorities “any way that I can” in a September appearance with Good Morning America. She went on to say that she wished she had more information, but that she had given the cops what she had.

She also stated that she hasn’t been able to communicate with her brother.

“I wish I had the opportunity to speak with him. Cassie explained, “I know it’s all because the attorneys are telling them not to say anything.”

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming in late September, and the FBI confirmed that homicide was the cause of death. They urged anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts or Petito’s death to come forward and tell authorities what they know.

Her disappearance was widely reported because she had been documenting her vacation with Laundrie on social media. Days before Laundrie returned to the couple’s home in Florida, the two had fallen into an altercation. Despite the fact that the two set out on the road trip together, Laundrie returned without Petito, which her father, Joseph Petito, found strange. Even if they had a fight and Laundrie left her behind, Joseph told Dr. Phil that he would have expected her fiancé to inform her family so that she could be returned home.

Petito’s body had yet to be discovered at the time of the Dr. Phil interview, so her father enlisted the help of Laundrie’s parents, who lived in the same house as the couple, in the search for his daughter.

