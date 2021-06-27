Cassidy’s remark about infrastructure being a “woman’s problem” is being used by AOC to push for reconciliation and a family plan.

Senator Package Cassidy’s (R-LA) Sunday statements that infrastructure is a “women’s problem” were utilized by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to call for a Democratic reconciliation bill and a family plan.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cassidy’s earlier statement that physical infrastructure, such as bridges and roads, might be an issue for women because they are frequently the ones “bringing the children to school” or “doing the shopping” on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

During an earlier interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Cassidy stated, “My wife feels that roads and bridges are a woman’s problem, if you will.”

“Because, aside from travelling to work, it’s generally the woman who is also driving children to school or doing the shopping. And the more time she spends on that road, the less time she spends on more valuable activities,” he noted.

While some individuals were offended by Cassidy’s comments, Ocasio-Cortez utilized them to promote a progressive attempt to incorporate childcare, Medicare, education, and climate change projects in President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“House Democrats are dedicated to ensuring that, as Senator Cassidy put it, infrastructure is centered on women. You’ll also need a babysitter in addition to the bridge. “It’s critical that we pass a reconciliation bill and a family plan that expands daycare, lowers Medicare costs, and helps families in the economy,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday.

Biden and a group of bipartisan lawmakers announced earlier this week that they had achieved an agreement that would provide the groundwork for a $1.2 trillion plan to modernize roads, bridges, trains, broadband internet, water and wastewater pipelines, and electric vehicles across the country.

However, the negotiations faced hurdles after Biden later threatened to not pass the legislation unless the Democratic reconciliation bill was passed alongside it. Though the president has since walked back on those statements, and clarified that he does not seek to veto the bill without a reconciliation package, Democratic lawmakers.