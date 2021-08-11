Casinos in the United States paid out about $25 billion in the first six months of 2021, setting a new high.

The American Gaming Association (AGA), the casino industry’s national trade body, announced Tuesday that U.S. casinos earned $13.6 billion in the second quarter, their biggest second quarter ever.

Despite shutdowns and health protocols that have remained in place since the commencement of COVID-19, the business has equaled all of the income that U.S. casinos generated in 2020.

According to the analysis, 2021 could be the finest year for U.S. casinos in history, with gaming halls on course to surpass 2019 ($43.6 billion) as the highest-grossing year ever. Almost $25 billion has been won in the first six months of the year.

The association’s president and CEO, Bill Miller, remarked, “These first-half results are simply extraordinary.” “While COVID-19 is still in the rearview mirror, I am sure that the industry’s entire recovery will be built on a strong foundation provided by the industry’s record first half of 2021.”

After a year of coronavirus limitations, gamblers eager to play the slot machines and table games in person are driving the casino business in the United States to its greatest year ever.

The big question is whether a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 will slow down a business that is presently profitable at an all-time high.

The impact of the virus’s more contagious delta version, which became a severe concern at the end of the second quarter and now accounts for the majority of new cases in the United States, is not noted in the study.

After enduring pandemic-related closures, many gamblers are relieved to be able to visit casinos in person this year.

Jeanne Bachard of Bridgeport, Connecticut, remarked, “I am not concerned; I am vaccinated.” “I live by the rule that I shall look after myself and not be concerned with how others spend their lives. I do what I believe is in my best interests.”

Mike Wolk Sr. of Sewell, New Jersey, is completely vaccinated and visits a casino poker room once a week to play for eight hours. He suffers from diabetes as well as prostate cancer.

“I don’t wear a mask,” he explained, “but I am concerned.”

Before the outbreak, Gene Brandon of Ridgefield, Connecticut, said he used to go to the casino twice a month. Now that he's back, he's started going again.