Ca’Shawn Sims, who is he? Police are looking for an Instagram star who has been missing for almost a month.

Ca’Shawn Ashley Sims, a renowned Instagram influencer who has been missing for a month, is being sought by authorities.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the 30-year-old, also known as Cookie, was last seen on September 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue in Duarte, California (LASD).

“Her family is concerned for her well-being and is seeking public assistance,” the sheriff’s department stated in a Facebook request this week.

In an Instagram post, her sister Ca’rynn Sims requested that people keep an eye out for her.

Her sister, she said “She seemed to have abandoned her home, dog, and phone, which is unusual for her. I never imagined the day when I’d have to post a missing flyer for my sister. We want her to be surrounded by prayers, God’s mercy, and the assurance that she is healthy and living.” Christol Sims, another sister, wrote on Instagram: “Despite the fact that my sister is a highly independent person who prefers her isolation, family members near and far have been unable to contact her for an extended period of time, which is troubling.

"I don't see her on a daily basis because we've lately started living in different regions. I'm doing everything I can to make sure she's okay, and I'll try everything I can."