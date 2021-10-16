Cases pile up at a child custody agency, forcing kids to sleep on the floor and pee in bottles.

Understaffing and an excessive number of homeless children have led to minors in the custody of Fresno County Child Protective Services living in the agency’s main office building, sleeping on its floors, and peeing in bottles.

After their housing conditions were disclosed in a piece in The Fresno Bee, Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau apologized to the children. After being disowned by their biological and foster families, the youngsters in the building are looking for new homes.

“I remarked, ‘This is intolerable,’ when I observed the conditions in the workplace, when I saw the mats being used as beds.” According to the Associated Press, Rousseau stated, “I should have known earlier, and we’re going to fix it right away.”

The children’s living circumstances in the facility, according to members of the Service Employees International Union 521 labor union, were caused by an understaffed office. According to the union, children’s cases have begun to pile up as the agency’s workforce feels overworked and underappreciated.

According to the Bee, the union also claimed that insufficient worker training and retention contributed to the current scenario, compromising the safety and well-being of children in the agency’s care.

According to Lorraine Ramirez, a social worker with the Fresno County Department of Social Services’ child welfare agency, the children are taken to the building until workers can locate them a new home.

Children can spend anything from a few hours to several weeks at the office. The children are fed fast food, share one restroom, and may not have access to showers while they are there, according to Ramirez.

She stated, “Our department is not a good parent.” “The conditions in which the children are kept are intolerable and terrible. I’d be tremendously upset if it was my grandchild or child in there.” The crisis has been exacerbated by a lack of emergency shelters and other housing options. According to a study released in August by the Fresno County Department of Social Services, new state laws implemented in 2018 drastically decreased the placement possibilities for “the most challenging adolescents.” The problem has also been exacerbated by a lack of federal financing.

"While at the CWS office, some of these youngsters engage in disruptive, destructive, and/or violent behavior, necessitating additional supervision."