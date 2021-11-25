Cases of COVID are on the rise in the five states with the highest vaccination rates.

As the Biden administration encourages people over 50 to get their booster shots, the five most vaccinated states in the US—Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts—are all seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

According to data from the New York Times, Vermont, the most vaccinated state in the US, with 73 percent of its people fully immunized, witnessed an 18% increase in new daily COVID cases in the 14 days leading up to November 24.

In the week leading up to Wednesday, the northeastern state saw an average of 370 new COVID-19 cases per day.

The state’s governor’s office has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

During the same 14-day period, new cases increased by 69 percent in Rhode Island, which is 72 percent vaccinated. Between November 17 and 24, the state had an average of 480 new cases each day.

Maine, which is also 72 percent vaccinated, reported a 35 percent increase (to 694 new cases per day on average), while Connecticut saw a 120 percent increase in daily COVID cases (now 751 daily average of new cases).

Massachusetts, which has a vaccination rate of 71 percent, witnessed an increase of 81 percent in the 14 days leading up to November 24. Between November 17 and 24, it registered an average of 2,881 cases per day.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, the United States had 100,636 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (CDC).

According to the data, national daily instances have been increasing since October 24, when only 23,596 cases were registered. According to CDC data, the seven-day daily average of new cases jumped roughly 30% in the last two weeks.

According to the CDC, 69% of all Americans aged 12 and older have received two doses of the vaccine, which equates to 196.2 million people.

As new instances of the virus continue to climb across the country, nearly one in ten Americans has received their COVID booster vaccine, and the number of new cases is expected to rise even more following the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on November 19 that all people can obtain a booster shot six months after their second dose of an mRNA vaccine or two months after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccination.

Later that day, the US handed everyone booster shots. This is a condensed version of the information.