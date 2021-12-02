Cases of COVID are declining in the five states with the lowest vaccination rates.

COVID case numbers are declining in the five U.S. states with the lowest percentages of their populations fully vaccinated.

According to the New York Times, the average daily instances in West Virginia, Idaho, Wyoming, Alabama, and Mississippi have all decreased in the last two weeks.

West Virginia, the least vaccinated state, has seen its daily average of new cases drop by 7% in the last 14 days, with only 42% of the population fully inoculated. Hospitalizations, on the other hand, have increased by 6% in the last two weeks.

In Idaho, where 45 percent of people are completely vaccinated, average cases have dropped by 24 percent in the last two weeks, to 347 per day. COVID hospitalizations have also decreased by 9% throughout that time.

Wyoming and Alabama, both of which have 46 percent of their residents completely vaccinated, witnessed a 48 percent and 41 percent decrease in case numbers, respectively. The daily case average in Wyoming is presently 144, whereas Alabama’s is 300. In that time, Wyoming’s hospitalizations have decreased by 22%, while Alabama’s have increased by 1%.

Mississippi, where 47 percent of the population is completely vaccinated, has experienced a 41% decline in daily cases in the last 14 days, to 287 cases per day on average. It has witnessed a 6% increase in hospitalizations.

“Even when people don’t get vaccinated, surges do come to an end,” Dr. Ellie Murray, assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health, told The Washington Newsday. “It’s largely because once there’s a certain amount of illness and death in a community, people change their behaviors.” Surges are common, and they come and go.

“Vaccination helps by reducing the number of hospitalizations and fatalities during a surge, and by reducing transmission to the point where surges are smaller, farther apart, or don’t exist at all,” says the CDC.

The first incidence of COVID-19’s Omicron variant was reported in the United States on Wednesday.

A fully vaccinated person in California returned from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive seven days later, becoming the first known case in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief of staff, said the person had moderate symptoms and was isolating himself. This is a condensed version of the information.