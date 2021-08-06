Cases fall in Las Vegas, one of the first cities to be hit by the COVID Delta Variant.

As the 7-day average begins to diminish, there are hints that Las Vegas may have reached its peak of new COVID cases in the most recent wave. The average number of new cases in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, is beginning to fall.

The 7-day average in Clark County was 834 on August 5, down from 866 the day before. According to The New York Times coronavirus tracker, the 7-day average was more than 900 between July 30 and August 3, the highest average statistics in the area since the previous peak in winter.

In Clark County, the 14-day average for COVID cases is likewise decreasing. On August 4, the Nevada Health Response reported a 14-day average of 918, down from 994 on August 3 and 1,031 on July 31.

According to the data, the worst of the latest wave passed through Las Vegas, which was one of the first regions in the US to see the Delta variety spread fast in early July. Last month, an increase in COVID cases was recorded, coinciding with more businesses opening in Nevada and tourists returning to the state.

However, there are still fears that the Delta version will wreak havoc in Clark County, with statistics indicating that fully vaccinated people accounted for 15% of new COVID cases in July.

The head of disease surveillance and control for the Southern Nevada Health District, Cassius Lockett, said the Las Vegas Review, “This Delta variety is absolutely Godzilla.”

“It is truly destroying unvaccinated populations and is now spreading to fully vaccinated folks as well.”

Unvaccinated people continue to account for the great majority of confirmed infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities linked to COVID-19.

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients “continue to clog southern Nevada hospitals,” according to the Nevada Hospital Association’s latest weekly roundup, contributing to hospital overcrowding and staffing problems.

COVID infects 26% of all hospitalized patients in southern Nevada, with the virus infecting 31% of those in the Intensive Care Unit. Hospitals in South Nevada and the rest of the state, on the other hand, are not currently overburdened or ill-equipped to handle the current inflow of COVID patients.

Officials are still urging folks to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.