Cars are stranded in Newark, New Jersey, due to flooding, and all flights at the international airport have been delayed.

Newark Liberty International Airport’s operations were interrupted across the board on Saturday due to heavy rainfall. Due to flooding, the airport’s economy parking lot was closed by the afternoon, and all flights were delayed by 90 minutes.

The airport’s AirTrain service was also suspended about the same time and stayed so for almost an hour, but this was not due to weather and other shuttle options were still available. However, it was then stated that the AirTrain will be suspended from 9 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday due to weather.

Beginning on Saturday and continuing through Sunday, heavy rains and flash flooding were predicted for sections of the tri-state area. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m., and a flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to PIX11. Tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Staten Island and Middlesex County, New Jersey, although they were later lifted.

Residents and vacationers used Twitter to broadcast live updates from the scene. Purbita, a user from Newark, submitted a video of flash flooding in the streets of the Ironbound neighborhood.

Another user, Grand C, stated that due to the weather, their flight into Newark had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

The tri-state area isn’t the only part of the Northeast United States bracing for torrential rains and flash flooding. Throughout the weekend, millions of Americans could endure flash flooding, with some locations up to five times wetter than the July normal. Both New York City and Boston are on track to break their respective all-time July rainfall records.

A frontal system moving northeast from the central United States is blamed for the recent spate of rain. Heavy rains have been reported in Indiana, Illinois, and Kansas, as well as flash floods in Detroit, as a result of the system.

In recent days, extreme flash flooding has wreaked havoc in regions of Europe. Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands were slammed by two months’ worth of snow on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.