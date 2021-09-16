Carpenters go on strike for better pay, halting construction across the state of Washington.

A construction strike is underway in Washington state, with hundreds of carpenters walking off the job in protest of low wages.

Members of the Northwest Carpenters Union were on the picket line on Thursday after a kick-off protest on Wednesday. According to the organization, more than 800 members have signed up to participate in the demonstration.

There are five picket lines across Washington, including two in Bellevue and one each in Fife, Redmond, and Seattle.

In the midst of a labor dispute between contractors who have allocated their negotiating rights to the Associated General Contractors of Washington, carpenters for more than 30 businesses will not report to work on Thursday (ACG).

In a vote earlier this month, 56 percent of the union’s members approved a strike after rejecting the AGC’s latest contract proposal. This was the fourth tentative deal rejected by union members this year.

Workers covered by the agreement must withhold their labor until a new tentative agreement can be given to the union for approval, according to Ryan Hyke, the union’s regional manager in western Washington.

In a statement, Evelyn Shapiro, the union’s executive secretary-treasurer, stated, “Being a union carpenter means the ability to vote democratically to choose your own salary, benefits, and destiny.” “Our people are split on this historic accord, and we are not about to go on strike lightly. We need to work together to reach an agreement that will bring our membership together.”

The ACG thought their latest proposal was “fair” and that it provided workers with a “solid package” of wage rises.

“We are disappointed with the outcome, but we remain certain that the continuance of our collaboration is critical to both of our future successes,” the ACG stated in a statement.

A 20 percent overall package increase over four years, including salaries and benefits, expanded parking reimbursements for some worksites, and increased employer contributions to health care and pensions were all part of the rejected accord.

Carpenters, according to the Seattle Times, seek a higher wage raise to keep up with the rising cost of living in the area. Members demand a $15 per hour raise over three years, according to the newspaper, and the ACG proposal would have increased compensation by $9.40 over the next four years. This is a condensed version of the information.