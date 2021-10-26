Carole King, Dave Matthews Join the Democrats’ latest push ahead of a close Virginia election.

Pharrell Williams is slated to attend a campaign event in Virginia later this week with Democratic governor candidate Terry McAuliffe, making him the latest celebrity to visit the state ahead of the November 2 election.

Williams will join McAuliffe for a get-out-the-vote event in Norfolk on Friday, only four days before the election, McAuliffe said this week. McAuliffe said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris, who attended a McAuliffe campaign event last week, will return to Virginia for the Friday rally.

McAuliffe made the statement just days after artist Dave Matthews appeared at a McAuliffe campaign rally in Charlottesville to encourage Virginians to vote early. Carole King, the singer-songwriter, has also thrown her support behind the Democrat’s candidacy, with many fundraising emails attributed to her this month.

The election is one of two regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections slated for this fall. Recent polling indicates that the race between McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is close with one week until Election Day. Pollsters at Monmouth University, Emerson College, Cygnal, and Suffolk University conducted four separate voter surveys this month, finding that voters are split on which candidate to support, however the results revealed McAuliffe had a tiny advantage.

From 2014 to 2018, McAuliffe was the governor of Virginia for one term. Before resigning last year and launching his own gubernatorial campaign, Youngkin was the co-CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Many political analysts believe the race in Virginia will be a good predictor of how Americans would vote in the 2022 midterm elections. The contest has gotten a lot of attention as a result, with several high-profile personalities on both sides of the aisle chiming in.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison have all urged Virginians to vote for McAuliffe, and former President Donald Trump has endorsed Youngkin many times since May. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, was also scheduled to participate in a phone bank in favor of Youngkin’s campaign in McLean on Tuesday evening.

In addition to the musicians who have endorsed McAuliffe’s campaign, McAuliffe has gotten support from. This is a condensed version of the information.