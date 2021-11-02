Carole Baskin’s lawsuit to stop Netflix from releasing “Tiger King 2” was dismissed just hours after it was filed.

According to Deadline, a court refused Carole Baskin’s plea for a temporary restraining order mere hours after it was filed, allowing Tiger King 2 to be released on Netflix on November 17.

Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Florida on Monday, attempting to prevent the second season of the smash-hit documentary series from being released. The lawsuit was filed against Netflix and Royal Goode Productions, claiming that they had no authority to use remaining video of the Baskins or their Big Cat Rescue firm in the five new episodes.

The pair claims they were misled into believing that the appearance releases they signed limited the usage of their footage to one season. Baskin was discovered to be prominently featured in the trailer for Tiger King 2 when it was released last week.

The complaint, prepared by Tampa law firm Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns LLP, stated that “Defendants’ unauthorized use of the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases will cause the Baskins irreparable injury for which the Baskins have no adequate remedy at law.”

Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington denied the request for a temporary injunction and fees just hours after the complaint was filed. However, the judgment did not rule out the possibility of additional legal action.

“While the Court understands the Baskins’ dissatisfaction,” Covington wrote Monday night, “it does not appear that the inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins would create any immediate harm that cannot be repaid with monetary damages.” “Most importantly, the Court simply concludes that the Baskins are not entitled to the exceptional remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be granted before the Defendants have had a reasonable opportunity to respond.” The case has been referred to United States Magistrate Judge Thomas G. Wilson “for an evidentiary hearing and the issue of a Report and Recommendation,” according to Covington’s ruling. The order “takes no position” on the Baskins’ potential right to a preliminary injunction, implying that more legal action is on the way.

Baskin has long maintained that the first season of Tiger King unfairly portrayed her and her Big Cat Rescue organization. The docuseries included a subject who was convicted. This is a condensed version of the information.