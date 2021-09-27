Carlton Reserve Expert, a Florida outdoorsman, says there’s no chance. Brian Laundrie has been discovered in the swamp.

According to a Florida outdoorsman and Carlton Reserve expert, there’s no way authorities could have found Brian Laundrie in the swampy area.

Alan McEwen, a cattle rancher in Florida who has spent the previous 30 years researching the Carlton Reserve, told Fox News Digital, “There’s no survival out here, I don’t know how to explain it.”

Authorities believe Laundrie, the fiancé of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, is hiding out in Florida’s Carlton Reserve after his family reported him missing on September 17.

The North Port Police Department had already listed Laundrie as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, but once the FBI confirmed her death, the FBI in Denver filed a federal arrest warrant for him.

The United States District Court for Wyoming issued an arrest warrant accusing Laundrie of debit card fraud. “While this warrant permits law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners around the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the FBI Denver said in a tweet.

For several days, the North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI have been searching the Carlton Reserve area.

The North Port Police Department reported in a tweet last week that the search for Brian Laundrie was continuing in the Carlton Reserve on Friday.

According to Fox News, McEwen has aided officials in their search for him, but he believes they will not be successful.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the woods… McEwen told Fox News Digital, “I’ve learned a lot in my life, and one thing I know is that no one is going to survive out there for two weeks on foot.”

McEwen offered the outlet a tour of the swampy Carlton Reserve, saying that if Laundrie was still in the region, he would have to contend with swamp-like conditions as well as alligators, snakes, and wild boars.

McEwen told Fox News Digital, “Unless he’s got a butt like a duck and can float, he’s not in there.” “Unless he has a gator-like hide, the insects will carry him away.”

"Anything dead you find in the woods, you're," McEwen continued.