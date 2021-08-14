Carl Heastie Defends Call to Suspend Cuomo Impeachment Inquiry and Rejects Accusations of a “Deal”

Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie defended the decision to stop impeachment proceedings against outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo, dismissing claims that it was part of a “deal” with Cuomo.

During a Saturday appearance on Spectrum News 1, Heastie, a longstanding Democrat assemblyman from New York’s 83rd District, defended himself. He also chastised Republicans for being “hypocritical” in their charges.

“There was no deal,” Heastie declared in response to the accusations leveled in the aftermath of his decision on Friday. “I’ve said that 150 times, and I’ll make this the 151st time,” he added. “And, to tell you the truth, I believe Republicans are a little hypocritical. They’ve never said anything negative about Donald Trump. In fact, there are legislators who have never even mentioned Congressman Tom Reed’s actions.”

Republican Tom Reed, who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, was the target of Heastie’s ire. Reed was accused of sexual misconduct with a junior lobbyist in 2017 and was charged in March. Reed rejected the charges at first, but eventually apologized and claimed the incident could have happened despite his lack of recall. In addition, he stated that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

“So, I believe the Republicans are being a little hypocritical in accusing me—the first Democratic Assembly Speaker to seek for an impeachment investigation of a Governor from my own party,” Heastie added.

On Friday, Heastie declared that the investigation into Cuomo would be completed once the governor leaves office later this month. The five-month probe into Cuomo’s sexual harassment charges was claimed to be almost finished. These charges were determined to be believable in a recent report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and the governor later announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Cuomo was also accused of misusing state resources in connection with his 2020 book contract and his office’s handling of data for nursing facility COVID fatalities in New York, according to the Assembly’s probe.

A number of Democrats in New York have condemned Heastie’s decision, in addition to Republicans. Cuomo’s impeachment hearings may have resulted in him being barred from running for political office in the future.

