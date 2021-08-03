Cardi B’s WAP at Lollapalooza was dubbed “More Explicit” than the song by a sign language interpreter.

As Megan Thee Stallion approached the stage at lollapalooza, the sign language for Cardi B’s popular track “WAP” was dubbed “more explicit” than the song itself.

Megan, dressed in a rock-inspired leotard, was the headline performance at the Chicago festival on Saturday. The 26-year-old performed songs from her new album “Good News,” as well as some old favorites, for the audience.

She twerked and danced across the stage while performing the chart-topping song “WAP” with Cardi B in front of a sold-out audience. However, it was the sign language interpreter who stole the show after a video of her performing the track for the deaf went viral.

Last year, Cardi B debuted the chart-topper, which had raunchy lyrics that necessitated the production of a radio cut version. The uncut music, which included swear words, drug references, and multiple sex activities, was the one that blasted out the speakers at Grant Park.

HipHopDX, a fan, posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday with the caption: “This Sign language interpreter going off during @theestallion’s”WAP” performance at Lollapalooza.”

It shows the woman signing the words in what appears to be American Sign Language (ASL), yet some lines require suggestive hand gestures that are universally understood.

“P**** A1, just like his credit,” says the sample of the song captured on tape. I’m trying to wet his beard now that he’s grown one. I let him try it; he’s diabetic now. I don’t want to spit; instead, I want to gulp.

“I want to vomit, I want to choke. I want you to play with that dangly item. In the back of my throat, there was a swing. Dasani, my mental game is on fire. It goes in dry and comes out dripping.”

The performance, which can be seen here, has been viewed over six million times since it was uploaded. People reported they understood exactly what was being said without needing to know ASL.

“I don’t even know sign language, and I understood,” Carlos Villecas said. This is a condensed version of the information.