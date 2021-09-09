Captures of Body Cam Footage A woman is rescued from Ida Flooding by a police officer from New Jersey.

A woman is rescued from flooding produced by the leftovers of Hurricane Ida, which hit the Northeast last week, according to newly released body camera footage.

The footage was shot on September 1st, according to the Ewing Police Department, when the “region saw historic flooding.”

Officer Justin Quinlan of the Ewing Police Department is seen wading through floodwaters on the side of the road while holding on to a metal railing. Quinlan is then shown in the river, using the metal guard rail to keep his balance when he spots a woman stranded.

The woman was forced to evacuate her vehicle due to floods, and she “found herself caught in rapid moving water,” according to the Facebook post.

Quinlan is seen grasping the woman’s arm and instructing her to place her leg over the guardrail to stay stable in the fast-moving water after they first met.

“This is going to be our brace,” says the narrator. Quinlan is heard telling the woman in the video, “We’re going to hold on to this.”

Quinlan tells the woman, “I don’t know what’s moving with this water, therefore I’m not going to try to walk across it.” “Please, God, don’t let a big log fall free or something like that happen. What I want to do is try to stay here until they arrive and rescue us. They’re going to bring the boat out.”

Quinlan sat with the woman on the railing for almost 20 minutes while waiting for a rescue crew, according to the Ewing Police Department’s Facebook post.

“Both the girl and Officer Quinlan were successfully rescued thanks to a coordinated effort by Ewing Fire Stations 30, 31, and 33,” the Ewing Police Department wrote in the statement. “We want to thank Captain Kyle Brower of the Ewing Fire Department and Firefighter Oscar Estrada of the Ewing Fire Department for entering the water and performing the rescue.”

Quinlan told Philadelphia’s WTXF-TV that as he watched the floodwaters rise, he thought to himself, “I got to get out of here.” I’m not going to be able to sit here and watch something awful happen to her. As a result, I’m leaving.

“I have two small children at home, two tiny girls, and I felt I needed to get back to them as soon as possible. This is a condensed version of the information.